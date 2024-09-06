Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $128.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $68.47 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

