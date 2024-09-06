Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $84.00 at KeyCorp

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

