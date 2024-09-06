Dollar Tree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 171,378 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 947% compared to the typical volume of 16,367 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 7.7 %

DLTR stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.