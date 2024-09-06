Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 9,452 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,270,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,997,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $510.25 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

