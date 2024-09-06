DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $44,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

DoorDash stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,359 shares of company stock worth $48,534,873. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

