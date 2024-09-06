DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

DraftKings Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.73 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

