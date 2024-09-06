Drive Shack (LON:DS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 498 ($6.55).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DS
Drive Shack Stock Performance
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Drive Shack
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.