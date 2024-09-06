DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 498 ($6.55). Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DS Smith
DS Smith Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($202,226.46). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.