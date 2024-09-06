DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 498 ($6.55). Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 449.40 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 448.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 392.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($202,226.46). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

