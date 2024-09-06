DTE Energy Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.74 Per Share (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $7.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.71. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $127.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

