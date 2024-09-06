DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,856,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 141,718 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

