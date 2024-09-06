Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.04 and traded as high as C$12.83. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 248,420 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.04.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.6620253 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

