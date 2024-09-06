eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.12 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

