Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $210,327,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $85,436,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after buying an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 667,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

