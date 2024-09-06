Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $89.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

EIX stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,579,000 after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

