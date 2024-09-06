Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $91.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

EIX opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,579,000 after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

