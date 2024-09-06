Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.