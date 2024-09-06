Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 932 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $66,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $104,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

