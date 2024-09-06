Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.80. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 306,842 shares changing hands.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Credit

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 331.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,610,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.