Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.80. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 306,842 shares changing hands.
Ellington Credit Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.89.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,610,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
