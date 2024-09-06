Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,936,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,074 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $166,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 104,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

