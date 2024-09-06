Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$7.97. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 261,326 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.273183 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

