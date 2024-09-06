Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

