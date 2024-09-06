Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.04.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $122.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.