EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $121.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

