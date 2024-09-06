Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Point Income Company Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eagle Point Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

EIC opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.