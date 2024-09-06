Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,293,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ELS opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.