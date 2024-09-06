Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

