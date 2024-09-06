Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,280,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

