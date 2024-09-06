ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.40 and last traded at $66.47. Approximately 3,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,621% from the average daily volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87.

About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (AMTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream energy activities and automatically reinvested at the fund level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.