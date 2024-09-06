European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERE.UN. CIBC raised their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$251.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.26.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

