Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CMO Sells 5,631 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $937.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

