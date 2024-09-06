Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.