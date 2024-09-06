Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.58.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

