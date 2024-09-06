Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

