Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

