Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fair Isaac by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,757.22 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,818.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,645.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,410.39.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

