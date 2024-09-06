Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,706,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.42.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,757.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,645.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,410.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

