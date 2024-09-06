Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 73,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 87,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $217.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

