Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.16

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $15.25. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 35,473 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

