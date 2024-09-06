Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 19,051 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 303.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

