Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,842 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 614.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDS. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of AVDS stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

