Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

