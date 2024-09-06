Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 7,399 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 8,313.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.94 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.