Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

