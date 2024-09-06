Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,082,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Quanta Services by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $251.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

