Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 722 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,952,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,264,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SWK opened at $98.36 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.