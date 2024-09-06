Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

