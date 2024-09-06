Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.7 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.42 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

