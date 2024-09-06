Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $193.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

