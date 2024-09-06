Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Saia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Saia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $398.37 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.