Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,488 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,398,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after buying an additional 155,312 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

